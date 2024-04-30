Kadant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.7 million. The…

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.7 million.

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $2.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The equipment supplier for the papermaking and paper recycling industries posted revenue of $249 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KAI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.