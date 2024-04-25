Juniper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $800,000 in…

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The computer network equipment maker posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

