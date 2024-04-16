Johnson & Johnson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.35 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $21.38 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.4 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.57 to $10.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $88 billion to $88.4 billion.

