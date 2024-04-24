Live Radio
Jakks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.27. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The toymaker posted revenue of $90.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JAKK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JAKK

