IPG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $24.1 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $252 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, IPG said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $270 million.

