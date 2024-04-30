Invitation Home: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Invitation Home Inc. (INVH) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Invitation Home Inc. (INVH) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $288.3 million, or 47 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 46 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $142.2 million, or 23 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust focused on single-family rentals, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $646 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $631 million.

Invitation Home expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.82 to $1.90 per share.

