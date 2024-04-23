Invesco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $200.7 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $200.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.05 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

