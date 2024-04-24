Interpublic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $110.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $110.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.18 billion, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.