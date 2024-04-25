Integer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $20.5 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $20.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $414.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413.3 million.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.01 to $5.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion.

