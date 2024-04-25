Live Radio
Insteel Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 6:41 AM

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $127.4 million in the period.

