Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 8

Linkers Industries – Sungai Petani, Malaysia, 2.2 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by Revere Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LNKS. Business: Malaysian manufacturer and suppplier of wire/cable harnesses.

NeOnc – Westlake Village, Calif., 6 million shares, priced $11.25-$13.75, managed by Loop Capital Markets/Maxim Group LLC. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NTHI. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing intranasal and oral therapies for brain cancer.

PACS Group – Farmington, Utah, 19.1 million shares, priced $20-$22, managed by Citi/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol PACS. Business: Post-acute care provider with more than 200 nursing facilities across the US.

Tungray Technologies – Singapore, 1.3 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by Tiger Brokers. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TRSG. Business: Provides customized industrial manufacturing services in Singapore and China.

UL Solutions – Northbrook, Ill., 28 million shares, priced $26-$29, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol ULS. Business: Provides product testing, inspecting and certification services and related software.

