Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 22

Loar Holdings – White Plains, N.Y., 11 million shares, priced $24-$26, managed by Jefferies/Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol LOAR. Business: Makes niche aerospace and defence components.

Marex Group – London, 15.4 million shares, priced $18-$22, managed by Barclay/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MRX. Business: UK commodities broker and trading services firm.

Rubrik – Palo Alto, Calif., 23 million shares, priced $28-$31, managed by Goldman Sachs/Barclay. Proposed NYSE symbol RBRK. Business: Provides a hybrid cloud data management and security platform for enterprises.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.