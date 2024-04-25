Independent Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Thursday reported net income of…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Thursday reported net income of $16 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $77.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52.8 million, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBCP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.