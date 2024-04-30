Incyte: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $169.5 million. On…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $169.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $880.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $935.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INCY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.