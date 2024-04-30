Hubbell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $147.8 million.…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $147.8 million.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.54 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $16.50 per share.

