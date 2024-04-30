Horizon Technology Finance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $8.7…

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $8.7 million.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $26.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.8 million.

