Hope Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $25.9 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $268 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $123.3 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.7 million.

