Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported profit of $593,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $96.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.9 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $433.2 million.

