HomeStreet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its first…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 29 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $112 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $41.6 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.