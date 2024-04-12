Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Hingham Savings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Hingham Savings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 12, 2024, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $6.9 million in its first quarter.

The Hingham, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $3.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.01 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $53.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIFS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up