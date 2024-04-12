Hingham Savings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $6.9…

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $6.9 million in its first quarter.

The Hingham, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $3.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.01 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $53.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

