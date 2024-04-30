Hillenbrand: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $6.1 million in its…

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $6.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 76 cents per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $785.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Hillenbrand expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 85 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.3 billion.

