Hexcel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $36.5 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $36.5 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $472.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $474.9 million.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HXL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.