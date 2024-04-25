Hess: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $972 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $972 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $3.16.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $3.34 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

