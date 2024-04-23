Herc Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported net income of…

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported net income of $65 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.36 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $804 million in the period.

