Helix Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.3 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $296.2 million in the period.

