Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $42.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $2.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $489.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $477.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $168.6 million, or $7.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.01 billion.

Helen of Troy expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion.

