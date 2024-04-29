Heartland Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $51.7 million. The…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $51.7 million.

The bank, based in Denver, said it had earnings of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The multibank holding company posted revenue of $279.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $181.9 million, which missed Street forecasts.

