HealthStream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $5.2 million. On…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.8 million.

HealthStream expects full-year revenue in the range of $292 million to $296 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSTM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.