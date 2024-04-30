H&E Equipment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $25.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 71 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $371.4 million in the period.

