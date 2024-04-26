HCA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.59 billion.…

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $5.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.01 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $17.34 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.84 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.70 to $21.20 per share.

