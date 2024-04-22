HBT Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $15.3…

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $15.3 million.

The bank, based in Bloomington, Illinois, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $67.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.