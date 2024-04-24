Hasbro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $58.2 million. On…

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $58.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $757.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $742.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAS

