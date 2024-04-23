Halliburton: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $606 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $606 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.8 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.