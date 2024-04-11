Grains mixed, Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 7.50 cents at $5.5450 a bushel; May corn was unchanged at $4.34 a bushel; May oats rose 12.75 cents at $3.4375 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 6.75 cents at $11.6050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell 1.67 cents at $1.7905 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was down 3.10 cents at $2.3752 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .07 cent at $.9145 a pound.

