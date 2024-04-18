Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 5.75 cents at $5.4075 a bushel; May corn was off 3 cents at $4.2825 a bushel; May oats gained 7.25 cents at $3.5075 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 9.50 cents at $11.4150 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.8057 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .58 cent at $2.4130 a pound; May lean hogs gained .30 cent at $.9470 a pound.

