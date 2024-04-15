Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 15 cents at $5.4650 a bushel; May corn was off 5.50 cents at $4.3125 a bushel; May oats gained 5.75 cents at $3.5975 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 14.75 cents at $11.62 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.38 cents at $1.15 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.38 cents at $2.4050 a pound; May lean hogs was up 2.68 cents at $.9395 a pound.

