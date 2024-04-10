Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 1 cent at $5.62 a bushel; May corn was up .25 cent at $4.34 a bushel; May oats was off .50 cent at $3.31 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 7.75 cents at $11.6725 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was rose .57 cent at $1.8072 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .57 cent at $2.4062 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 1.60 cents at $.9152 a pound.

