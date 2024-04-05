Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 18.25 cents at $5.73 a bushel; May corn was up 2.75 cents at $4.3550 a bushel; May oats fell 6.25 cents at $3.3175 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 8 cents at $11.8550 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .35 cent at $1.8095 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 1.93 cents at $2.4017 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose 1.05 cents at $.8905 a pound.

