Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for May was up .25 cent at $5.5625 a bushel; May corn rose 3.50 cents at $4.3525 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up .25 cent at $5.5625 a bushel; May corn rose 3.50 cents at $4.3525 a bushel, May oats fell 8 cents at $3.3625 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 2.25 cents at $11.80 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose .55 cent at $1.8147 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained 1.75 cents at $2.4270 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .38 cent at $.8835 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.