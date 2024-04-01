Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May lost 3.25 cents at $5.57 a bushel; May corn was off 6.50 cents at $4.3550 a bushel,…

Wheat for May lost 3.25 cents at $5.57 a bushel; May corn was off 6.50 cents at $4.3550 a bushel, May oats fell 1.25 cents at $3.5575 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 5.75 cents at $11.8575 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell .43 cent at $1.8457 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .50 cent at $2.4762 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .73 cent at $.8735 a pound.

