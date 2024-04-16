Grains lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for May was off 2 cents at $5.4975 a bushel; May corn fell .50 cent at $4.31 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was off 2 cents at $5.4975 a bushel; May corn fell .50 cent at $4.31 a bushel, May oats was down 11.75 cents at $3.46 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 13.25 cents at $11.45 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle gained 1.20 cents at $1.8150 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .80 cent at $2.4035 a pound; while May lean hogs was up .40 cent at $.9472 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.