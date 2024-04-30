Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was off 5.25 cents at $5.85 a bushel; May corn rose .25 cent at $4.3950 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was off 5.25 cents at $5.85 a bushel; May corn rose .25 cent at $4.3950 a bushel, May oats was down .25 cent at $3.71 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 15.25 cents at $11.4550 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .40 cent at $1.85 a pound; May feeder cattle lost 2.45 cents at $2.4457 a pound; while May lean hogs was up .13 cent at $.9415 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.