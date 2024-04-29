Live Radio
Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 3:59 PM

Wheat for May was off 13 cents at $5.9025 a bushel; May corn lost .75 cent at $4.3925 a bushel, May oats was down 2.50 cents at $3.7125 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 1.25 cents at $11.6075 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle gained .78 cent at $1.8545 a pound; May feeder cattle lost .28 cent at $2.4842 a pound; while May lean hogs was off .17 cent at $.9410 a pound.

