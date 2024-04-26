Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up .75 cent at $6.03 a bushel; May corn lost 1.25 cents at $4.3975 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up .75 cent at $6.03 a bushel; May corn lost 1.25 cents at $4.3975 a bushel, May oats was up 5 cents at $3.72 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 5.50 cents at $11.5725 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle gained .70 cent at $1.8465 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 2.30 cents at $2.4855 a pound; while May lean hogs was off .97 cent at $.9430 a pound.

