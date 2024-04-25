Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 14 cents at $5.9850 a bushel; May corn fell .75 cent at $4.3925 a bushel; May oats lost 7.50 cents at $3.5975 a bushel; while May soybeans dropped 15.25 cents at $11.5675 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.8275 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.18 cents at $2.4490 a pound; May lean hogs dropned 2.55 cents at $.9590 a pound.

