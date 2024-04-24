Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 15.50 cents at $5.8450 a bushel; May corn fell 1.25 cents at $4.40 a bushel; May oats gained 2.25 cents at $3.6725 a bushel; while May soybeans increased 9.75 cents at $11.72 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 1.05 cents at $1.8305 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 2.65 cents at $2.4372 a pound; May lean hogs dropned 1.25 cents at $.9845 a pound.

