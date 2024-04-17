Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 1.75 cents at $5.4650 a bushel; May corn was up 2.50 cents at $4.3125 a bushel; May oats dropped 4.75 cents at $3.5075 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 1.75 cents at $11.51 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down .48 cent at $1.8042 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.05 cents at $2.4072 a pound; May lean hogs was off .57 cent at $.9440 a pound.

