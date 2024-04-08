Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained .25 cent at $5.7325 a bushel; May corn was unchanged at $4.3550 a bushel; May oats fell 1.50 cents at $3.3035 a bushel; while May soybeans rose .25 cent at $11.8575 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 1.50 cents at $1.7945 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .77 cent at $2.3940 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose .15 cent at $.8920 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.