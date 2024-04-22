Grains, Livestock higher

Wheat for May was up 20 cents at $5.7025 a bushel; May corn rose 6.25 cents at $4.3975 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 20 cents at $5.7025 a bushel; May corn rose 6.25 cents at $4.3975 a bushel, May oats was up 3.75 cents at $3.6250 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 10.50 cents at $11.61 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle gained 2.35 cents at $1.8382 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.58 cents at $2.4290 a pound; while May lean hogs was up .48 cent at $.9670 a pound.

