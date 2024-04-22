Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains, Livestock higher

Grains, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

April 22, 2024, 11:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 30.50 cents at $5.7625 a bushel; May corn increased 8.75 cents at $4.3975 a bushel; May oats gained 8.25 cents at $3.6540 a bushel; while May soybeans increased 15.50 cents at $11.5725 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.77 cents at $1.8282 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1 cent at $2.4230 a pound; May lean hogs gained 1.47 cents at $.9692 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up